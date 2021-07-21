Jimmy Fallon’s Viewers Completely Ruin Sports In Honor Of The Olympics

Jimmy Fallon asked fans of “The Tonight Show” to describe a sport badly in honor of the Tokyo Olympics, which officially start on Friday.

And they delivered some doozies that deserve podium spots of their own.

Viewers used the hashtag #DescribeASportBadly on Twitter to suggest alternative descriptions for synchronized swimming, fencing and more.

Just be careful with the gymnastic balance beam.

Watch the video here:

And Fallon’s monologue here: