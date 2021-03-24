Jimmy Fallon Asks Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me? Macaw Answers Decisively.

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday asked “Why is your pet better than me?” And some proud animal lovers eagerly responded. (Watch the video above.)

Keyboard-pounding and balloon-popping dogs presented cacophonous treats for the ear. But for functionality, it was hard to beat a can- and bottle-opening macaw.

Frat houses nationwide can imagine the possibilities.

“I’d be the hit of the party,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.”