Pete Buttigieg Turns Up The Heat While Slow-Jamming The News With Jimmy Fallon

Oh, baby.

Mayor Pete got his groove back on Monday night during a “Slow Jam the News” segment on “The Tonight Show.”

While Jimmy Fallon had most of the hot lines, Buttigieg rapped sweet politics during his contribution to the “slow jam” franchise.

“I want to talk about you and the needs of everyday Americans,” Buttigieg said.

“Oh, yeah, Pete Buttigieg wants to satisfy all your needs,” Fallon, who called the presidential candidate the “Booty judge,” said. “Ever since he declared his candidacy, America’s been all hot and bothered for him.”

Buttigieg said he hopes to connect with both Democrats and Republicans.

“So, you go both ways?” Fallon asked.

“No, I’m just gay,” Buttigieg responded, to cheers from the audience.

The last person of presidential timbre to do a slow-jam gig was Barack Obama in 2016 when the president rapped that “daddy’s got a Hawaiian vacation booked in about 223 days.”

Check out Mayor Pete in the video above, and Obama here: