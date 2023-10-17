Jimmy Fallon Hits House Lawmakers With A Depressingly True Zinger

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon mocked House lawmakers as Republicans continue their protracted efforts to elect a new speaker.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) won the party’s nomination in an internal vote on Friday, after the first nominee, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), withdrew from the race, citing opposition from certain GOP colleagues.

As it stands, Jordan also does not have the votes to officially win the gavel in a House floor vote. Several members of both parties have discussed looking for a bipartisan path forward as the impasse continues.

“Republicans and Democrats are talking about a bipartisan solution to finding a speaker,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Monday. “That’s how crazy things have gotten: our government is so dysfunctional it might become functional.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as House speaker earlier this month in a historic vote prompted by hard-right members of his conference. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for his removal.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.