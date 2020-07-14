Jimmy Fallon Returns To The Studio With Delightfully Awkward Musical Number

“The Tonight Show” returned to its 30 Rock Studio on Monday after months of remote broadcasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show, which is based in New York City and was an early epicenter of the outbreak, just recorded its first 24-hour period without a death from the infection since March 13.
But as Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots found out in one of the show’s trademark musical numbers, back in the studio doesn’t quite mean back to normal:
