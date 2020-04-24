Jimmy Fallon Reveals One Pet Peeve About Working With His Family

“She did do this with her neck as she was filming once,” Fallon said, rolling his neck around. “And I thought she was just bored with what I was doing. So, I was like, ‘Honey, what?’ And she’s like, ‘What?’ I go, ‘You can’t roll your head or roll your eyes while I’m doing a thing, because it looks like what I’m saying is boring.’”

Fallon reiterated “that was the only thing,” before joking that his daughters, who are acting as his graphics department, have been slacking on their coloring lately.

The “Tonight Show” host later described a situation when someone was actually annoyed at him, which involved Selena Gomez throwing up after another “Tonight Show” edition of “Hot Ones.”

And let’s be honest, Fallon’s family hijinks are the best part of the “Tonight Show” from home. You know, as long those kids get that coloring back in line!