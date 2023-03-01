What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy FallonRon DeSantis

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

The "Tonight Show" host also ridiculed the Florida Republican governor over one particular admission in his new memoir.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) new memoir — which The New York Times book critic said read like it was “churned out by ChatGPT” — is reportedly flying off the shelves.

And “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon thinks he knows why.

“The book is already a number one bestseller, especially in Florida, where it’s literally the only book on the shelf,” Fallon joked Tuesday, referring to DeSantis’ moves to nix books on race and gender from schools.

Fallon also mocked the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate’s admission in “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival” about getting married at Disney World, whose self-governing district DeSantis has taken control of following the company’s opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“Seriously, that’s like finding out Bernie Sanders got married in Jeff Bezos’ backyard,” Fallon ribbed.

Watch the video here:

