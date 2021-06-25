Jimmy Fallon Offers Some Much-Needed Good News For Rudy Giuliani

Jimmy Fallon joked about the suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license as being “a mixed bag” for the former New York Mayor.

Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in the state of New York on Thursday for peddling the election lies of ex-President Donald Trump, his one-time client.

“The bad news, he can’t practice law in New York,” said Fallon. “The good news, he can’t defend himself at his next trial.”

“The Tonight Show” host also poked fun at Giuliani’s son, New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew, for his weirdly filmed defense of his father — and gave President Joe Biden a new nickname.

Check out the video here: