Jimmy Fallon Wants You To Ruin A Christmas Song By Adding One Word

Since we’re all going to be hearing Christmas music for the next few weeks, Jimmy Fallon has a favor to ask.

The “Tonight Show” host called on his Twitter followers Monday to ruin a holiday song by adding just one word to the title ― and tag the result #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong.

It's Hashtags time! Take a holiday song and add one word to change the meaning, and tag it with #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 30, 2020

It might have been, to paraphrase one popular Christmas song, the most wonderful post of the year based on the responses it inspired.

#AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong

All I Want For Christmas Is You Dead — Vidman 🇨🇦 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) November 30, 2020

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus at Four Seasons Landscaping #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong — Leisa Phillips (@sqpeglife1) November 30, 2020

“Do They Know It’s COVID?”

“Christmas (Baby Please Stay Home)”

“It’s The Most Quarantined Time of the Year”

“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Trump”

“I’ll Be Home For Covid Christmas”#AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong — Drina Krieger 🎃 (@DrinaDurazo) November 30, 2020

I’ll Be Home Schooled for Christmas #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong — Moumin Quazi (@Moumin_Quazi) November 30, 2020

O Holy Night Terrors

It Came Crashing Upon a Midnight Clear

Little Metal Drummer Boy

Carol Channing of the Bells

Walking in a Nuclear Winter Wonderland

12 Days of Quarantine Christmas#AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong — Susan St. M. (@susebraids) November 30, 2020

White Power Christmas

Jingle Bells Palsy

Carol Baskin of the Bells

Blue Balls Christmas

Nate Silver and Gold

O Little Town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Silent But Deadly Night

Grandma's Last Christmas



Thank you and good night! — RockfanNYC (@bmislow) November 30, 2020

Oh Come All Ye Faithful Electors #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong — Jonathan Handyside (@handy_man70) November 30, 2020