Jimmy Fallon Wants You To Ruin A Christmas Song By Adding One Word

Since we’re all going to be hearing Christmas music for the next few weeks, Jimmy Fallon has a favor to ask.
The “Tonight Show” host called on his Twitter followers Monday to ruin a holiday song by adding just one word to the title ― and tag the result #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong.
It might have been, to paraphrase one popular Christmas song, the most wonderful post of the year based on the responses it inspired.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Weird Christmas Gifts 2020