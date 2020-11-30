WEIRD NEWS

Jimmy Fallon Wants You To Ruin A Christmas Song By Adding One Word

People responded with "Rudolph Giuliani The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Carol Baskin Of The Bells" and "Oh Come All Ye Faithful Electors."

Since we’re all going to be hearing Christmas music for the next few weeks, Jimmy Fallon has a favor to ask.

The “Tonight Show” host called on his Twitter followers Monday to ruin a holiday song by adding just one word to the title ― and tag the result #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong.

It might have been, to paraphrase one popular Christmas song, the most wonderful post of the year based on the responses it inspired.

