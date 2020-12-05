ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Ruin Holiday Songs With Just One Word

The #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong hashtag went viral as "The Tonight Show" viewers reworked track titles to comic effect.

Viewers of “The Tonight Show” got in the holiday spirit this week by ruining festive songs.

Host Jimmy Fallon challenged fans to add one word to the title of a Christmas track and share the result on Twitter via the #AddAWordRuinAChristmasSong hashtag.

Suggestions that Fallon read on the show included a dig at Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, and a post from “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Check out the video here:

