Jimmy Fallon Exposes Most Painfully Awkward Part Of New Republican Ad Campaign

Jimmy Fallon poked fun at House Republicans’ failed attempt at keeping an ad strictly American.
“The Preamble to the Commitment to America,” which was shared to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)’s YouTube page last week, included footage shot by Russian-based filmmaker Serg Grbanoff in the country’s Volgograd region.
“We celebrate the rich heritage of the American story and the vibrancy of the American Dream,” a voice said in the ad as some of Grbanoff’s footage appeared on screen.
The ad also highlighted stock clips from a European market and Ukraine.
“The Tonight Show” host revealed a phony continuation of the ad on Tuesday that used a picture of former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker to represent President Joe Biden and a picture of the Taco Bell logo to represent the Liberty Bell.
Watch Fallon’s suggested additions to the ad starting around the 1:07 mark in the video below.