Jimmy Fallon Exposes Most Painfully Awkward Part Of New Republican Ad Campaign

Jimmy Fallon poked fun at House Republicans’ failed attempt at keeping an ad strictly American.

“We celebrate the rich heritage of the American story and the vibrancy of the American Dream,” a voice said in the ad as some of Grbanoff’s footage appeared on screen.

The ad also highlighted stock clips from a European market and Ukraine.

“The Tonight Show” host revealed a phony continuation of the ad on Tuesday that used a picture of former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker to represent President Joe Biden and a picture of the Taco Bell logo to represent the Liberty Bell.