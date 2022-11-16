Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon Jokes About How Donald Trump Will Test Sean Hannity's Loyalty

"The Tonight Show" audience lapped up his one-liner about the Fox News personality.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon jabbed Fox NewsSean Hannity over his loyalty to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fox founder Rupert Murdoch has reportedly told Trump he won’t back his 2024 run. Instead, the media baron is rumored to prefer Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fallon noted.

“Murdoch is breaking away from Trump so now they’re going to set Sean Hannity in the middle of the room and see which one he goes to,” the comedian cracked.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

