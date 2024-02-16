EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonstormy daniels

Trial Date Sparks 'Small' Trump-Stormy Daniels Exchange In Jimmy Fallon's Mind

The "Tonight Show" host's wink-wink jokes about Trump's anatomy got the audience going.
Ron Dicker
Jimmy Fallon had a below-the-belt response to a judge announcing that Donald Trump’s trial over hush money to Stormy Daniels would begin on March 25. (Watch the video below.)

On Thursday “The Tonight Show” host imagined a “small”-minded exchange between the former president and Daniels, the porn star he allegedly paid off to stay silent on their affair. He’s accused of falsifying records to conceal the transaction.

Fallon joked that the two seemed to agree on a lot about the trial:

“First Trump said, ‘This whole thing is just a small inconvenience.’ Stormy Daniels said, ‘Oh it was small and inconvenient alright.’ And then Trump said, ‘At most this case is a little annoying.’ Stormy Daniels said, ‘Little, annoying sounds about right.’ ”

The audience appreciated the comedian doubling up on the double entendres.

Daniels referred to Trump’s penis as “toadstool”-shaped and “smaller than average” in her book “Full Disclosure.”

Fallon’s wink-wink routine wasn’t finished by the way. Check out what else he had to say at the :50 mark:

