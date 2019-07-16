Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert Spoof That 'Stranger Things' Duet

Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” and Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” are TV talk rivals, but they can agree on at least one thing: That the much-discussed “Stranger Things” duet between Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) is worth spoofing.

The two hosts returned from a summer break on Monday to man their two-way radios and belt out a fine rendition of “The NeverEnding Story” theme ― just like Dustin and Suzie on the third season of the 1980s-set Netflix horror drama. Watch it above.

Those who want to see the scene Fallon and Colbert recreated can watch below. But be warned that there might be some spoilers in there.