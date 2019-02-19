Jimmy Fallon Reveals Stephen Curry's Secret Mission For NBA All-Star Game

When Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend, he had more on his mind than shooting baskets from beyond the 3-point line.
He was also on a secret mission for Jimmy Fallon – namely, insert three special phrases into his media interviews.
The “Tonight Show” host wanted to hear Curry say “Energizer Bunny,” “flippin’ pancakes” and “wham bam can of ham.”
Check out the video above to see if it was mission accomplished for Curry.