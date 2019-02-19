Jimmy Fallon Reveals Stephen Curry's Secret Mission For NBA All-Star Game

When Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend, he had more on his mind than shooting baskets from beyond the 3-point line.

He was also on a secret mission for Jimmy Fallon – namely, insert three special phrases into his media interviews.

The “Tonight Show” host wanted to hear Curry say “Energizer Bunny,” “flippin’ pancakes” and “wham bam can of ham.”