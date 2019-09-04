Tennis Stars Dupe Interviewers With Secret Silly Phrases From Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon challenged some of the biggest names in tennis to sneak weird phrases into their media interviews at the U.S. Open.

And they served up the odd expressions like the professionals that they are in a clip that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Check out Andy Murray, Ashleigh Barty, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sharapova, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Bethanie Mattek-Sands winning the point in the video above.