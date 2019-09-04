ENTERTAINMENT

Tennis Stars Dupe Interviewers With Secret Silly Phrases From Jimmy Fallon

Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Madison Keys all nailed "The Tonight Show" challenge.

Jimmy Fallon challenged some of the biggest names in tennis to sneak weird phrases into their media interviews at the U.S. Open.

And they served up the odd expressions like the professionals that they are in a clip that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Check out Andy Murray, Ashleigh Barty, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sharapova, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Bethanie Mattek-Sands winning the point in the video above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon Tennis Maria Sharapova Naomi Osaka Andy Murray
CONVERSATIONS