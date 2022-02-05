Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon Writes Wisecracking 'Thank You' Notes To Winter Olympics

Curling was an easy target but "The Tonight Show" host had plenty of jokes for the other sports in Beijing.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Friday wrote thank-you notes to events at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but these were no messages of gratitude. (Watch below.)

They were just a way for “The Tonight Show” host to crack wise about sports played on ice and snow.

Curling, of course, made for easy fodder.

“Thank you, curling, for being the only sport in the world where world-class athletes can train by Swiffering their kitchen,” he snarked.

Stick around for his “Rocky and Bullwinkle” reference to “thank” another event.

