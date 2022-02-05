Jimmy Fallon Writes Wisecracking 'Thank You' Notes To Winter Olympics

Jimmy Fallon on Friday wrote thank-you notes to events at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but these were no messages of gratitude. (Watch below.)

They were just a way for “The Tonight Show” host to crack wise about sports played on ice and snow.

Advertisement

Curling, of course, made for easy fodder.

“Thank you, curling, for being the only sport in the world where world-class athletes can train by Swiffering their kitchen,” he snarked.