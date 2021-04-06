Jimmy Fallon Finally Gives TikTok Stars The Credit They Deserve

TikTok stars finally got their dues on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon and TikTok personality Addison Rae received backlash last month for performing dances that have gone viral on the platform without crediting those who originated the moves, many of whom are Black.

Fallon addressed the controversy on his return to the air.

“On our last show before our break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon said. “We recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight.”

The comedian then interviewed some of the creators and invited them to perform.

The bit received a mixed reaction on social media.

For some commenters, it was too little, too late. Others were happy at the show’s efforts to address the issue.

Watch the video here: