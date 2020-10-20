Jimmy Fallon Explains The Reason For Trump's Bizarre Dance Moves

Donald Trump puts the why in “Y.M.C.A.”
The president recently went viral for his bizarre dance to the famous Village People song at a Florida rally, and Jimmy Fallon may know the reason behind the president’s interesting moves.
On Monday, the “Tonight Show” host brought up Trump’s dance, saying though people were giving the president flak over it, there’s a simple explanation behind his moves: Trump was doing a TikTok challenge.
Sure, Trump may not have always been the biggest fan of TikTok, but you have to admit his herky-jerky motions make a lot more sense if he was actually trying to do moves called the “Door-to-Door Roomba Salesman” and “World’s Whitest Fist Bump.”
You can see for yourself in the video above around the 5:20 mark. But, really, how else do you explain ... this ...
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place