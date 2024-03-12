EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

'Good Luck With That': Jimmy Fallon Has News For Biden On Debating Trump

Asked if he would debate his predecessor, the president said "it depends on his behavior."
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon isn’t too sure about President Joe Biden’s criteria for debating Donald Trump.

“When asked whether he would debate former President Trump, President Biden said, ‘it depends on his behavior,‘” the “Tonight Show” host said Monday. “It’s hard because usually when you hear the words ‘Trump, Biden and depends’ in the same sentence, it’s about something else.”

“Uh, yeah, it depends on Trump’s behavior. Good luck with that,” he added. “Trump’s been in his terrible twos for the last 75 years.”

Trump, after skipping all of the GOP presidential primary debates, renewed his calls for a debate with his successor last week after his last remaining rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race. The Biden campaign dismissed it as a desperate bid for attention.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

