Jimmy Fallon Shares Brutal Ideas On How To Improve The Trump-Biden Debates

The "Tonight Show" host cited some made-up polls to present his suggestions.
Josephine Harvey
Jimmy Fallon leaned on fake poll numbers to offer up some ideas on how to make the upcoming presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump a little more appealing.

First, he cited a real poll that found 71% of voters want to see a third party candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participate in the debates.

“But that wasn’t the only poll about the debates,” Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. “It was a little surprising. For instance, 74% want a spinning debate stage that slowly picks up speed throughout the night.”

“Next up, 68% want Trump and Biden to swap all their medications and see what happens,” he continued. “Up next, 77% want the loser to get a full-back tattoo of the other candidate twerking.”

“And finally, 100% want different candidates,” he added.

Trump and Biden, the presumed Republican and Democratic nominees, recently agreed to two debates in June and September.

Watch Fallon’s monologue below.

