Watch Jimmy Fallon's Trump React To Biden Impeachment Inquiry News

The "Tonight Show" host swiped at the former president and his two impeachments.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon put on his Donald Trump voice to react to Wednesday’s big news from Capitol Hill.

“Today, House Republicans held a vote on opening a formal inquiry into President Biden’s impeachment,” the “Tonight Show” host said. “Yep, when he heard, former President Trump said, ‘that’s nice, you always remember your first.’”

House Republicans formally authorized their ongoing inquiry in a 221-212 vote, despite failures to produce evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden. Their investigation centers on unsubstantiated allegations that Biden was involved with his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals during his vice presidency.

Democrats have accused Republicans of pursuing impeachment as an act of retribution for Donald Trump, who was impeached twice during his presidency.

Fallon also threw in a jab at Biden.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” the comedian said. “If you want to derail Biden, you don’t give him an impeachment, you give him a microphone.”

Watch below on “The Tonight Show.”

