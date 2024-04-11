EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy FallonTonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Points Out The Red Flag In Trump's Big Chick-Fil-A Order

The "Tonight Show" host suggested how a cashier at the Atlanta restaurant visited by the former president might react.
Josephine Harvey
Donald Trump made a surprise campaign pit stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly, it caught Jimmy Fallon’s eye.

“Get this. Today, former President Trump held a fundraiser in Atlanta, and on his way to the event, he stopped at a local Chick-fil-A,” the “Tonight Show” host said on his show Wednesday night.

Footage of the visit shows Trump ordering 30 milkshakes “and some chicken,” telling staff, “we’re going to take care of the customers.”

Fallon wasn’t sure if Trump could foot the bill, given his cash troubles.

“After Trump placed the order, the cashier said, ’Uh, we’re gonna need to see the money first,” he quipped. “We heard some things.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, whose legal bills continue to stack up as he battles four criminal indictments, recently paid a $175 million bond to avert the seizure of his assets while he appeals a $465 million civil fraud judgment. He also posted a $91.6 million bond last month to cover the defamation verdict in a separate civil case.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

