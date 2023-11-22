What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Goes There With 'Copy' Of Trump's 'Exceptional' Cognitive Test

The former president released a vague report from his doctor on Monday declaring him to be in "excellent" health.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon is skeptical about Donald Trump’s doctor’s note.

The four-times-indicted former president’s campaign on Monday posted a letter from his doctor declaring his “overall health is excellent” and his “cognitive exams were exceptional.” It said he had lost weight due to “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity,” but did not include any details.

“Trump’s the only guy who gets his cardio in by storming out of courtrooms,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

“Trump’s doctor said his cognitive exams were exceptional,” he added. “We actually got a hold of the test and I’m not sure that’s the case.”

Questions on Fallon’s mock test included: “Name 3 items you find in a bathroom.”

The answer? “Toilet, tub, classified documents.”

Check out the rest of the “test” results below.

