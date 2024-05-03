EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Reads Out Trump's 'Handwritten Notes' From Court

"The Tonight Show" host suggested what messages the former president might have been exchanging with his attorney.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been exchanging notes with his attorney in court, and Jimmy Fallon says he got his hands on some of them.

The comedian read out some of the mock notes on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

“He apparently keeps passing handwritten notes to his lawyers. We actually have a few right here, and it’s pretty interesting,” Fallon quipped.

“For instance, this one says: ‘Does UberEats deliver to court?’” he said. “This next one says, ‘Are you my best friend: check yes or no?’”

“Oh, and finally, this one says, ’Don’t tell anyone, but I got a 16 ounce bottle of Diet Coke in my tie,” he added.

In court, Trump is not permitted to eat or drink anything other than water, preventing him from drinking some of the multiple Diet Cokes he usually has in a day.

Last month, at the start of his trial, the New York Times reported that Trump appeared to be asleep as his attorney, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes, before he seemed to jolt awake and spot them.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot