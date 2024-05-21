EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows What Happened During Trump's Mid-Speech 'Freeze'

The former president's campaign has said the extended pause was for "dramatic effect."
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon suggested what Donald Trump’s teleprompter guy was up to during the former president’s mid-speech pause on Saturday.

As Trump wound down his speech at the National Rifle Association convention, he paused as dramatic music began to play. After more than 30 seconds standing silently at the podium, Trump continued, “Now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.”

After some critics suggested Trump “froze” or “glitched” during the speech, the Trump campaign said the extended pause was done deliberately for “dramatic effect.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump himself wrote, “Donald Trump doesn’t freeze!” and argued that he often pauses during “musical interlude” sections of his speeches.

“Well, the third ‘Frozen’ movie doesn’t look great,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

“We wanted to know what happened, so we actually got footage of the guy operating Trump’s teleprompter backstage,” he added.

In the comedy show’s clip, the teleprompter operator receives a call and learns all about his car’s extended warranty before scrolling to the next line of Trump’s speech.

