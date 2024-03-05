EntertainmentJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump's Bizarre Flub With A Bonkers New Campaign Slogan

"Sounds like his brain got a flat," the "Tonight Show" host said.
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump made a series of gaffes over the weekend, and Jimmy Fallon could not resist the opportunity.

In one odd moment at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, the former president trailed off at the end of a sentence with a string of unintelligible noises.

“Suddenly Trump turned into a Spice Girl. He’s like, ‘I really wanna zig-a-zag-ahhh,’” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Monday. “It sounds like his brain got a flat.”

“To make it seem like he meant to say that, they made it his new campaign slogan,” he added.

The slogan, which Fallon’s team mocked up, reads: “Trump 2024 WI-RI-BI-GYU...AHHH”

Watch Fallon’s roast, and the Trump clip, below.

