Jimmy Fallon Gets The Giggles Over Prediction About Trump's 'Jail' Prospects

"If that doesn't work, they're going to take away his iPad and no dessert for a week," the "Tonight Show" host quipped.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump could be forced to have a “timeout” if he keeps misbehaving, Jimmy Fallon quipped Thursday.

The “Tonight Show” host was reacting to a Business Insider article about what might happen if the former president continues to violate a gag order in his hush money trial in New York.

“Jailing Trump on contempt would likely mean locking him up for an hour or 2 behind the courtroom, experts predict,” the article was headlined.

Business Insider cited legal experts who suggested that Trump could be ordered to spend a short stint in a secure space behind the Manhattan courtroom as punishment for being held in contempt of court. One attorney said it was a way for a judge to give a defendant a “taste of jail” so they understand the seriousness of their situation.

“In other words, Trump would be the first former president to be given a timeout,” Fallon cracked as he began to laugh. “And if that doesn’t work, they’re going to take away his iPad and no dessert for a week.”

Watch the video below from “The Tonight Show.”

