Jimmy Fallon Parody Takes Trump's 'Train Wreck' Axios Interview To A New Low

Jimmy Fallon dug out the old spray tan and blonde wig in honor of President Donald Trump’s viral interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

On Tuesday’s installment of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon put on his go-to Trump getup and parodied the interview, which made waves after it aired on HBO the previous evening. Over 40 minutes, Trump and Swan discussed a range of topics, including Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the late Rep. John Lewis and Trump’s well wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.

“You know, a lot of people are calling Trump’s interview a train wreck, and get this ― apparently HBO had to delete some of the best moments for time,” Fallon said. “But we managed to get our hands on the footage. Check this out.”

Watch Fallon’s Trump answer Swan’s questions below:

And here’s the real HBO interview:

