Jimmy Fallon Zings Donald Trump With Melania Trump Trial Tidbit

Stormy Daniels testified that the former president told her he and his wife sleep in separate rooms.
Jimmy Fallon didn’t hesitate to get into the dirty details after Stormy Daniels testified at Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

“Everyone’s talking about Stormy’s testimony, especially when she mentioned that Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms,” the comedian said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

“You can tell the difference between the two because her room has two nightstands and his room has one night stand.”

Daniels, an adult film star, testified in detail about a sexual encounter she says she had with the former president in his hotel room after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006. Trump denies the affair. He married Melania Trump in 2005.

Daniels said Trump told her at the time that he and Melania Trump slept in separate bedrooms. Trump shook his head in court and said something under his breath when Daniels made that remark, according to the Associated Press.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

