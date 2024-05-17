EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Uses Old Trump Clips To Hilariously Answer His 'Interview' Questions

The fake interview included real videos of the former president — with very silly results.
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon conducted a mock interview with Donald Trump, and it was as cheeky as you’d expect.

The Tonight Show” host read out a series of questions, and used video clips of the former president speaking at various past events to answer them.

The results included the following exchange:

Fallon: “What have you thought of your criminal trial so far?”

Trump: “I was starting to fall asleep watching.”

Fallon: “How did you feel when Stormy Daniels showed up?”

Trump: “I woke up, and I said, ‘I feel great!’ Boom! Superman.”

Fallon: “Just for the record, how long was your encounter with Ms. Daniels back in 2006?”

Trump: “Just, like, 10 seconds.”

Fallon: “I heard that tomorrow you’re getting the day off of court to go to your son Barron’s graduation. Are you and Barron close?”

Trump: “Barney is a fantastic guy.”

Fallon: You’re also campaigning for president. If you had to decide today, who would be your running mate?”

Trump: “Hannibal Lecter!”

Check it out below.

