Entertainment
Donald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show2024 election

Jimmy Fallon Teases The Perfect '90s TV Star For 'Superhero' Trump's Campaign

'The Tonight Show' host pondered the theme of the former president's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" video.
Ben Blanchet

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday promised his audience that former President Donald Trump’s too-peculiar-to-be-true “superhero” video was, in fact, very real.

Trump shared a video teasing a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” via his Truth Social account on Thursday that featured him shooting laser beams from his eyes and ripping open his shirt to reveal a superhero suit.

Fallon’s crowd laughed along with the clip before “The Tonight Show” host exposed Trump to some kryptonite.

“Major announcement? Is he announcing Dean Cain as his running mate?” Fallon asked.

“I think the major announcement is that Trump has a lot of time on his hands,” Fallon added. “Right after that was released, Ron DeSantispoll numbers shot up another 20 points.”

Watch the video below:

