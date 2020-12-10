Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump Over Supreme Court’s 1-Sentence Rejection

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory in Pennsylvania — using just one sentence. That may seem embarrassing enough for President Donald Trump, but “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had a little more to say.

“That’s pretty much the Supreme Court’s version of responding to a long text with ‘K,’” Fallon joked Wednesday on the “Tonight Show.”

Yeah, if you smell something burning, it’s because the president got roasted. And we’re talking Daenerys-going-for-a-flyby-of-King’s-Landing roasted.

“One sentence? That page had less ink than Rudy Giuliani’s face,” Fallon added, referring to a recent news conference where the president’s attorney had some kind of dark liquid running down his face. “That’s basically a tweet that went to law school. It’s the equivalent of a judge taking off his leather glove and slapping you with it.”

Fallon said the court was actually trying to do the president a favor: “They figured if it was one sentence, he would actually read it.” (Trump reportedly doesn’t read his intelligence briefings.)

But, according to Fallon, the president still has one trick up his sleeve, though it may be in a galaxy far, far away ... Watch the full “Tonight Show” segment above.