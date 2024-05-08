EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Prepare To Groan At Jimmy Fallon’s Joke About Donald Trump’s ‘Unprotected Sex’

The “Tonight Show” host got right into the details of Stormy Daniels’ testimony at the former president’s hush money trial.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon leaned into the lurid details from Stormy Daniels’ testimony at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday, and it made his audience groan.

“In her testimony, Stormy talked about seeing Trump in his satin pajamas, spanking him with a magazine, and having unprotected sex,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.”

“Yep, Stormy said they had unprotected sex,” he added. “Trump was like, ‘the hush money was supposed to be my protection.’”

Daniels, a porn actor who received the $130,000 hush money payment at the heart of the trial, testified that Trump invited her to his hotel room after they met at a golf tournament in 2006.

She said that Trump answered the door in silky pajamas and that she later slapped him “right on the butt” with a magazine after she accused him of being rude.

Daniels testified they chatted for about two hours. She said that she excused herself to go to the bathroom, and when she returned, Trump was lying on the bed in a T-shirt and boxer shorts. They had sex without a condom, she added.

When she left, Daniels said Trump told her, “Let’s get together again, honey bunch.”

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up the payment to Daniels, which prevented her from speaking about the tryst in the days before the 2016 election.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

