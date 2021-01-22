Jimmy Fallon Takes Savage Jab At Vaccine Plan Trump Left For Biden

Jimmy Fallon highlighted President Joe Biden’s 198-page strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

That left an opening for the host to blast ex-President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous administration left no vaccine distribution plan for Biden and his team, Fallon said, citing a CNN report that the Biden administration “will have to start from scratch.”

“Honestly, what did they expect?” Fallon said. “It’s like walking into your house and being mad that your dog didn’t do your taxes.”

“Rusty! I left Quicken open and everything!”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert for Trump and now Biden, contradicted CNN’s report, saying the Trump administration did leave behind “some ideas that were not bad ideas.”

The vaccine rollout has been chaotic and has fallen far short of the pace that the Trump administration promised, with numerous states reporting shortages.

Watch Fallon’s monologue above.