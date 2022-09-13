Jimmy Fallon Gets Some Real Kicks Out Of Bonkers New Trump Revelation

Jimmy Fallon briefly broke out his impression of Donald Trump amid claims in a new book that the former president told aides he would simply refuse to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.

“We’re never leaving,” Trump reportedly told an aide, according to “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman writes that Trump consulted nearly anyone who walked into the Oval Office on his plan ― even the valet who brought him Diet Coke.

“And if all else failed, Trump was going to keep kicking his feet so staffers couldn’t put on his shoes,” Fallon cracked, complete with an impression:

See more in his Monday night monologue: