Jimmy Fallon Torches Tucker Carlson With Taylor Swift Song

Tucker Carlson hasn’t publicly commented on his sudden exit from Fox News.
So, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon imagined what Carlson might say ― musically ― about the split.
Via some clever editing, Fallon’s team made it look as if Carlson was singing Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”
Because it sure looks like Fox News and Carlson are never, ever, ever, ever, getting back together.
Watch the video here:
Compare to Taylor Swift’s original here: