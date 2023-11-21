Jimmy Fallon Turns Turkey Pardon Into A Ruthless Roast Of Republicans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon managed to flame a whole lotta people using this year’s presidential turkey pardon.

On his hit list? Former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“Biden pardoned the turkeys, and after being cleared, the turkeys posted an angry rant on Truth Social attacking their judge,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show” after Monday’s event at the White House.

He jabbed at McConnell while discussing the turkeys’ “neck tissue, known as a wattle,” threw shade at Biden when he mentioned the plan for the birds to “be taken away to a peaceful farm to live out their days,” and hit Boebert as he referenced how “they might issue a mating call in the middle of a public event.”