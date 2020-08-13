Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Have Some Truly Bizarre Campaign Slogan Ideas

So far, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the big names running for president ― sorry Kanye! ― but that doesn’t mean other Americans haven’t considered their own possible White House quests.

On Thursday, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to tweet the campaign slogan they’d use if they ran for president, using the hashtag, #mycampaignslogan.

It's Hashtags time! Make up your own funny campaign slogan and tag it with #MyCampaignSlogan. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 13, 2020

Here are some of the funnier suggestions, though it remains to be seen whether these slogans will resonate like past campaign slogans ― both formal and informal ― such as, “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,” “Return to Normalcy,” “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “It’s Morning Again in America,” “It’s the economy, stupid,” and “Make America Great Again.”

Literally Anyone is Better. And I'm Anyone. #MyCampaignSlogan — Lauren O'Brien (@thelaurenobrien) August 13, 2020

Tongs For Treats 🎃🇺🇸 (saving Halloween 2020 by using tongs to hand out candy). #MyCampaignSlogan — Cameron Fontana (@CameronFontana) August 13, 2020

Hey @jimmyfallon #MyCampaignSlogan is Don't be an Anti-Yo-semite. There's already too much hate in the world. — Kent Lewis 🔥 (@kentjlewis) August 13, 2020

A vote for me in 2020 may arrive in time for 2024. #MyCampaignSlogan — James Murray (@legolaw) August 13, 2020

I read tweets before I retweet them! #MyCampaignSlogan — Ghost 🍀 (@Ghost_7) August 13, 2020

Make Truth A Thing Again!



#MyCampaignSlogan — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) August 13, 2020

