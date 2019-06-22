Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Share Their Funniest Wedding Fail Stories

Viewers of “The Tonight Show” sure do have some funny wedding stories to tell.
Host Jimmy Fallon recounted some of the strangest ones this week.
They involved a DJ who only played karaoke versions of the songs, a zinger of a second wedding speech, customized platters and outfit malfunctions.
Fallon also recalled a sweet personal tale about a smoke machine and his late mother Gloria, who died in 2017.
Check out the segment above.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.