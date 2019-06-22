COMEDY

Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Share Their Funniest Wedding Fail Stories

"The Tonight Show" host also recounted a sweet tale about his late mom.

Viewers of “The Tonight Show” sure do have some funny wedding stories to tell.

Host Jimmy Fallon recounted some of the strangest ones this week.

They involved a DJ who only played karaoke versions of the songs, a zinger of a second wedding speech, customized platters and outfit malfunctions.

Fallon also recalled a sweet personal tale about a smoke machine and his late mother Gloria, who died in 2017.

Check out the segment above.

