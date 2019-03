Weezer teamed with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform “Take On Me” with classroom instruments on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

But they didn’t merely dress up in 1980s garb to play a-ha’s hit song; they got animated, just like the black-and-white cartoon that drove the music video back in the day.

Too bad Fallon and the lads didn’t recreate the chase scene, but still cool nonetheless.