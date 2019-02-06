Jimmy Fallon's Fake Donald Trump Rates His Speech In Post-Game News Conference

Jimmy Fallon channeled Donald Trump on “The Tonight Show” to show the president’s “post-game news conference” after the State of the Union address.

“You all just witnessed the Super Bowl of State of the Union speeches,” the fake president said. “It had action. It had excitement. It had drama. The only thing that was missing was Adam Levine’s nipples.”

The faux Trump offered a measured assessment of his performance. “I was very, very, very fantastic tonight,” he said. “Wasn’t I fantastic? Everybody’s talking about how fantastic I was. I was clear. I was concise. I was articu-latte.”

The “president” made a plea for national unity.

“Look, it’s very important that the American people come together, OK?” he said. “Over the next year, my No. 1 priority as president will be to build bridges and then turn them sideways and make them into walls.”