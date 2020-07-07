Jimmy John's Workers Make Noose Out of Dough, Stage Mock Lynching

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s fired workers at a Georgia franchise after they fashioned a noose from bread dough and staged a mock lynching on the Fourth of July, TMZ reported.
Video shows someone hanging the noose around a white worker’s neck to laughter.
The sandwich chain tweeted Monday that the franchise owner in Woodstock had fired everyone involved. Four employees were dismissed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand or the local franchise ownership team,” Jimmy John’s wrote.
“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” Jimmy John’s said in a statement posted the day before.
The video clip wound up on Snapchat with a banner-like Happy Fourth of July filter, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.