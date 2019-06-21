Jimmy Kimmel Pulled The Cruelest Prank On These Golden State Warriors Fans

The Golden State Warriors missed out on this year’s NBA title to the Toronto Raptors. And these Warriors fans missed out on key moments from the 2019 finals, because of Jimmy Kimmel.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the late-night comedian aired footage of his crew tricking the supporters ― who’d coughed up thousands of dollars for tickets ― into missing some of the end of the crucial sixth game at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Some bought into the gag more than others.

Check out the full clip above.