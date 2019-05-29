COMEDY

Jimmy Kimmel Comes Up With Catchy Way To Remember 2020 Democratic Candidates

Sing along now...

The list of Democratic presidential hopefuls bidding to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election keeps growing.

So, on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel came up with a catchy song to help people remember all of their names.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host recited the two dozen contenders to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from 1964 Disney movie “Mary Poppins.”

Check out the clip above.

