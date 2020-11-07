ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals One Way He Hopes To Forget All About Donald Trump's Presidency

“I don’t wanna be reminded of any of this,” said the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host.

Jimmy Kimmel wants to forget the last four years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

So, on Friday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the late-night comedian revealed what he plans to call Trump if he loses the 2020 election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I don’t wanna be reminded of any of this,” said Kimmel.

Instead of describing Trump as the “former president,” Kimmel said he’d call him “former Pizza Hut spokesman Donald Trump” or “future reverse mortgage spokesman Donald Trump.” 

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:

And Trump’s 1995 Pizza Hut ad here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Jimmy Kimmel