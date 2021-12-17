“Cornhole Karen” was crowned Jimmy Kimmel’s viral video of 2021 on Thursday.
The late-night comedian chose footage of a woman freaking out over anal sex during a Texas school board meeting as his favorite clip of the year.
Honorable mentions in the spoof awards ceremony went to the man who said he’d buy 5 kilos of cocaine if he won the lottery, the Ohio state senator who was busted driving during a Zoom meeting and the inappropriate way news anchors introduced a segment on the cause of Prince Philip’s death.
Watch the video here: