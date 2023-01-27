What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelABCTed Koppel

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Roasted By Certified TV Legend In Anniversary Opener

The late-night host celebrated 20 years in style.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating 20 years of his late-night show ― and the monologue began with a throwback roast by a onetime network colleague.

Back in 2003, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” made its debut in the coveted post-Super Bowl spot, where he was welcomed by ABC’s other late-night host at the time: Ted Koppel, the respected veteran newsman who was then anchor of “Nightline.”

“There will be no special post-Super Bowl edition of ‘Nightline’ tonight,” Koppel said at the top of the show, “so that ABC can bring you the following piece of garbage.”

On Thursday night, Koppel appeared again and delivered a very similar message to kick off the show.

Then Kimmel recounted two decades in the industry ― and got emotional a few times:

