Jimmy Kimmel Warns Aaron Rodgers In Scathing 7-Minute Opener: ‘Do It In Court’

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off 2024 with a warning for NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who last week implied the late-night host wouldn’t be happy about the upcoming release of a court document that would name people associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Kimmel has said he never had any of association with Epstein, and he was not named on any list. Last week, he threatened the New York Jets quarterback with legal action for remarks that some interpreted as implying he did.
“I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that that we should do it in court so he could share his proof with, like, a judge,” Kimmel said on Monday night.
Kimmel said people believe the conspiracy theories pushed by figures such as Rodgers.
“A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children,” Kimmel said. “I know this because I hear from these people often. My wife hears from them. My kids hear from them. My poor mailman hears from these people. And now we’re hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”
Kimmel spent seven minutes of his opening monologue firing back at “hamster brain” Rodgers, then had a message for people on the right who are caught up in conspiracy theories.
“If you are a member of a group that thinks it’s OK to randomly call someone a child molester because you don’t like what that person has to say, maybe you should rethink being part of that group,” he said.
But he couldn’t resist a parting shot at Rodgers, “who has done the impossible: He made the New York Jets look even worse.”
See more in his Monday night monologue: