Jimmy Kimmel Releases Scathing Non-Endorsement Video For GOP Candidate

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday released a non-endorsement video that tore into a Donald Trump-backed, far-right Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Nevada.

In the clip, Kimmel said the “one thing” that Americans should be able to agree on is that “unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate.”

“That’s why I’m not endorsing Adam Laxalt and neither are his family,” the comedian cracked, referencing the 14 relatives of election denier Laxalt who back his Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“Why? Because they know him,” Kimmel added.

Laxalt, a former state attorney general, has said it’s “sad” that Nevada protects abortion rights, has flip-flopped on the merits of mail-in voting when it suits him and repeatedly pushed the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He has also refused to confirm whether he would vote to certify the 2024 election result.

“Forget what side you’re on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate,” said Kimmel, before urging voters to back Cortez Masto.

“I know her, we both went to Clark High School, she’s a good person, a hard worker, and guess what? Her family is voting for her,” he added.

